A Georgia ambulance driver crashed his vehicle and killed a dialysis patient, and is now being charged with driving under the influence and second-degree homicide-by-vehicle, CNN shares.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, drove off Fairburn’s West Campbellton Street in a private ambulance vehicle before 7:30 p.m. Friday. As it rolled into a ditch, 66-year-old patient Wilton Thomason Jr. was not restrained and died, Georgia State Patrol said.