Jurors have reached a verdict in the killing of unarmed Black man Ahmaud Arbery, finding the three defendants guilty of numerous felony charges.

Travis McMichael, who pulled the trigger in Arbery’s killing, was found guilty of malice murder and all nine charges.

His father Gregory McMichael, who drove the truck he and his son used to chase Arbery, was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty of eight other charges, including felony murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who followed behind the McMichaels in a different car, was found guilty of felony murder and five other counts out of nine total.

Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020. Travis and Gregory McMichael pursued Arbery, claiming they believed he had committed theft at properties in the neighborhood despite no evidence indicating he had. Bryan filmed the shooting.

