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DAD goes through a lot of music in any given week. A. Lot. And while we end up throwing a serious amount of songs on the site from week-to-week, there
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Latest Stories

Fat Joe in an orange jacket and glasses, wearing layered necklaces, standing outdoors.
Music

Fat Joe Says Subway Riders Were Suspicious When He Gave Out Free Knicks Merch: ‘Nobody Trust Nobody’

Earlier this month, the rapper attempted to hand out free Knicks merch on the NYC subway.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
Long Island Rail Road Strike Shuts Down Nation's Largest Commuter Trains
Life

The Long Island Rail Road Strike Could Bleed $61M a Day and Paralyze NYC Commuters

From ER nurses to students, Long Island commuters are scrambling as the first LIRR strike in 30 years threatens $61 million a day in economic losses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago
Top four dance winners Joshua Allen, Katee Shean, Twitch and Courtney Galiano celebrate at the "So You Think You Can Dance" 2008 Tour Launch Party
Life

'So You Think You Can Dance' Champion Joshua Allen Dead After Tragic Train Collision

The Season 4 winner of the hit dance competition show was tragically killed after being hit by a train, his family confirmed.

Sienna Dubois 296 days ago
gates at subway
Life

Easy NYC Turnstile Hack Emerges Amid Rollout of $700,000 Pilot Program Aimed at Fare Evasion

The new systems were ruthlessly mocked by New Yorkers last year.

Trace William Cowen925 days ago
bull on tracks
Life

Train-Delaying Bull on the Loose in New Jersey Inspires Line of Plushies (UPDATE)

It wasn't immediately clear why the bull, later captured, insisted on moseying along the tracks.

Trace William Cowen954 days ago
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Life

Man Dies in D.C. Metro Shooting, Suspect Still at Large

A man is dead after a shooting took place on a Green Line train at Metro's Navy Yard Station in D.C. on Sunday.

Brad Callas1154 days ago
Train derailment scene is pictured
Life

Residents Evacuated After Train Derailment and Fire in Minnesota

Residents in Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated Thursday after a train derailed and caught fire. Officials were still on the scene at the time of this writing.

Trace William Cowen1213 days ago
A train derails in Michigan with several cars veering off track in Van Buren Township
Life

Norfolk Southern Confirms Another Train Derailment in North Carolina Following Ohio Incident

A spokesperson for the transportation company said the incident involved a 132-car freight train. There have been no reports of a hazmat situation.

Joshua Espinoza1245 days ago
Screenshot from WUSA9 story on man who was dragged to his death by a train.
Life

Man Dies After Being Dragged When Dog's Leash Gets Stuck in Train Doors

A man was dragged off the train platform and onto the tracks after his dog's leash got caught in the train doors as it was departing the station.

Jose Martinez1255 days ago
Screenshot from 'Portland woman accused of pushing 3 year old onto MAX train tracks' story.
Life

Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon

A woman faces a slew of charges after she allegedly pushed a 3-year-old child off a train platform and onto the tracks in an "unprovoked" attack.

Jose Martinez1299 days ago
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A screenshot from a news report on Hyde Park's new Metro station dedicated to Nipsey Hussle
Music

Los Angeles Officials Unveil Metro Station Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle

Over the past week, local leaders in South Los Angeles unveiled the new Hyde Park Metro Station, which is dedicated to late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Joe Price1444 days ago
The Amtrak logo is seen on a train at station.
Life

3 Dead and At Least 50 Injured After Amtrak Train Derailment in Missouri

An Amtrak truck carrying at least 200 people collided with a dump truck and got derailed in Missouri, killing three and injuring at least 50 others.

Jose Martinez1488 days ago
A view of police presence following reports of a shooting in Brooklyn
Life

At Least 29 Injured in Brooklyn Subway Shooting, Suspect Frank R. James in Custody (UPDATE)

Early reports suggested that multiple people had been wounded, although exact details initially remained unclear as authorities investigate.

Trace William Cowen1565 days ago
toilet
Life

Boston Man Reportedly Stabbed Following Argument About Not Flushing MBTA Station Toilet

A Boston man was arrested on Sunday for stabbing another man in an MBTA station lobby bathroom for not flushing the toilet behind him after being asked.

Jordan Rose1613 days ago
Lake Texoma in Oklahoma
Life

Woman Saved After Spending 2 Days Floating Across Lake Texoma on Air Mattress

A woman was rescued last Thursday after she spent nearly two days stranded while floating across a lake in Southern Oklahoma on an air mattress.

Brad Callas1627 days ago
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Ric Flair
Sports

Ric Flair Denies He's the Person in Viral Oral Sex Train Photo

Ric Flair took to Twitter to say that he’s not the person in a viral photo that seemingly shows a man engaging in oral sex with a woman on a train.

Brad Callas1802 days ago
mexico-city
Life

At Least 23 Dead After Mexico City Metro Train Overpass Collapses Onto Road

According to officials, a support beam gave way as the train passed over it. Monday night's incident marked one of the deadliest in the subway system's history.

Trace William Cowen1908 days ago

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