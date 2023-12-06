Woman Sentenced to Work at Chipotle After Throwing Burrito Bowl at Manager's Face

A woman who threw her chicken burrito bowl at a Chipotle manager will now have to work at the restaurant chain to avoid jail time, the Washington Post reports.

Last month, Rosemary Hayne was found guilty of one count of assault after admitting she threw her order at her manager, Emily Russell, in September. The incident was recorded on video and showed Hayne yelling at Russell before hurling the food right at her face.

“This is not ‘Real Housewives of Parma.’ This behavior is not acceptable,” Judge Timothy Gilligan of Parma Municipal Court said during sentencing. “You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?”

Hayne was initially supposed to pay only a fine and serve a 180-day jail term with a 90-day suspension. However, things worked in her favor as Judge Gilligan offered her a chance to reduce her sentence.

According to Gilligan, Hayne agreed to work 20 hours per week at the restaurant for two months in exchange for cutting her sentence by 60 days.

Russell told the judge that the last two months have been difficult for her as she continues to deal with the trauma from the food-throwing incident. She also told the Post that she was protecting a 17-year-old employee who was getting screamed at by Hayne.

Russell said she remade the order twice and included extra meat and more to make Hayne happy. Hayne took the order but returned minutes later.

“She started screaming at me. The next thing I knew she threw the food in my face. I was so embarrassed and in shock,” she said. “I couldn’t believe my customers had to witness that.”

She continued, “I had to work with food in my face and hair for the next four hours after it happened because no one was sent to relieve me.”

Russell quit her job a month after the incident and claimed she received no support from Chipotle. “I was working 65 hours a week. I was exhausted. I had anxiety every day going to work,” she said.