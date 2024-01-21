Pennsylvania Man Kills Neighbor Over Loud Snoring Dispute

A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for killing his neighbor over an argument about snoring.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher James Casey was arrested on Thursday for fatally stabbing Robert Wallace following an argument that turned deadly all because Casey was snoring too loud. The events went down Sunday, Jan. 14 when Wallace arrived at Casey’s home while he was having dinner and proceeded to argue with him.

Prosecutors stated that the argument picked up before Casey stabbed Wallace in the chest several times with a large, military-style knife. Wallace was found on the ground about 50 yards from his home and was taken to Abington Hospital, where he later died.

Casey was also treated at the same hospital for a self-inflicted stab wound to his right thigh, according to prosecutors. Police stated they were familiar with the two men due to “ongoing arguments, including arguments about the defendant’s loud snoring, which the victim could hear through the shared wall of the two residences.”

In an affidavit obtained by 6 ABC, Wallace appeared to have calmed down 20 minutes into the argument and wanted to shake hands while offering to help pay for nasal surgery to correct Casey's snoring.

“Casey said he did not believe Wallace’s intention of ‘try to work this out’ and ‘shake hands’ and try ‘to fix this situation’ was genuine,” police wrote in the affidavit. “As a result, Casey decided to ‘surprise him’ by stabbing Wallace with a knife.”

Casey was charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possessing instruments of a crime, prosecutors said. He is currently still in jail, with bail set at $1 million, and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 29.