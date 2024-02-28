Naked Woman Uses Spiked Weapon in Violent Fight on Venice Beach, Video Shows

A naked woman attacking random people in Venice Beach got into a violent altercation with another woman wielding a medieval weapon.

The incident happened on Monday, and footage showed the woman acting erratically on the boardwalk before another woman wearing a blank tank top and pants showed up with a spiked club and started swinging it. The naked woman danced around the other woman who continued swinging the club and tried to defend herself while also giving bystanders a show by walking like a runway model.

The spiked club ended up on the pavement, and the naked woman picked it up and swung it towards the other woman, who picked up what appeared to be a baton. The women then started swinging their weapons at each other before the naked one got a hold of the baton and continued trying to attack.