The U.S. Just Generated More Electricity in a Single Week Than Ever Before

America threw itself one heck of a 250th birthday party. An estimated 150 million hot dogs disappeared on Independence Day alone, fireworks lit up skylines from coast to coast and Joey Chestnut chowed his way to an 18th Mustard Belt at Coney Island. “Eating here on the Fourth of July is a dream,” the champ said afterward. “It’s electric.” He had no idea how literal that was. On July 9, Reuters reported that the U.S. generated more electricity in a single week than ever before. Output reached 100,996 gigawatt-hours during the week ending July 4, the first time the country has ever crossed the 100,000 GWh mark. The previous record of 99,445 GWh had stood since July 2022. To put that in perspective, it's roughly twice the amount of electricity New York City uses in an entire year, delivered across the whole country in just seven days. The total ran about 22 percent above a normal week.

So what happened? The short answer is the weather. A brutal heat dome parked itself over much of the central and eastern U.S. right as the holiday hit, pushing heat indices as high as 115 degrees and putting more than 200 million people under extreme heat alerts. When it’s that hot, air conditioners run harder and longer, and the grid feels every degree.

“Hitting 100,000 gigawatt-hours in a single week for the first time in history is a milestone — and a preview of what the grid of the future must be built to handle,” EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney said in a statement. “Meeting surging demand and ensuring the grid can withstand severe weather will require continued investment in America’s energy infrastructure.” That pressure didn’t disappear with the holiday. On Wednesday, MISO issued an emergency energy alert across a large section of its Midwest and South territory after power-plant outages, above-normal temperatures and heavier-than-expected demand strained the system. Spot wholesale electricity prices — the real-time market price for power — topped $900 per megawatt-hour at MISO’s Michigan hub.

Heat may explain the sharpest spikes, but the bigger picture is America’s growing appetite for power. Just two days before the weekly record was announced, the Energy Information Administration projected that U.S. electricity use would set new annual records in both 2026 and 2027, driven by AI and crypto data centers along with more electric heating and transportation. Demand is expected to climb from 4,195 billion kilowatt-hours in 2025 to 4,399 billion in 2027.