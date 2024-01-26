‘Free the Fish Bandit’ Cries Ring Out After Teen Arrested for Taping Fish to ATMs, Cop Cars, and More

A teen’s fishy antics have resulted in a juvenile criminal case and a slew of headlines.

According to Fox 13, a 17-year-old Utah boy was arrested last month in connection to a bizarre prank around the Provost area. Officials say the teen, who has not been publicly identified, was responsible for taping fish to various surfaces between August and November of 2023, and documented the stunts on an anonymous Instagram page fish_bandit84.

“Live, laugh, tape fish on ATMs” the account bio reads “No fish were harmed in the process.”

The “Fish Bandit” is accused of using duct tape to secure fish—some dead and others alive, casting doubt on the "no fish were harmed" claim—to various ATMs, restroom doors, and even a police cruiser. As shown on Instagram, some of the pranks were purportedly executed outside Utah and the United States, including in cities like Phoenix; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Frankfurt, Germany; and Tokyo.

How he managed to affix some of planet Earth's slipperiest creatures to plastic screens and other unaccommodating surfaces remains to be seen. Why he chose to put cigarettes in some of their mouths is just another layer to the mystery.