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Utz Sued for Alleged Deceptive Avocado Oil Ingredient Label On Chips

In a lawsuit, the brand is accused of using a different oil in their Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Classic Sea Salt Kettle Style Potato Chips.

VILLANOVA, PA - JANUARY 21: Utz "Get Snacking" sign tempts fans on the basket during a NCAA basketball game between the Providence Friars and the Villanova Wildcats on January 21, 2017, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Snack brand Utz has been hit with a class action lawsuit over an alleged deceptive ingredient in one of their most popular products.

In a filing obtained by Complex, plaintiff Ezekiel Schultz has accused the brand of deceptive advertising and labeling of the Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Class Sea Salt Kettle Style Potato Chips. Based on a new study by the University of California, it’s believed that 89 percent of processed food products that claim to contain avocado oil do not.

While “avocado oil” is plainly stated on the packaging of the and the ingredients list states that the product solely contains potatoes, avocado oil and sea salt, Schultz claims that the brand has used refined, cheaper oils to concoct the chips based on sample testing arranged by UC. The university also tested mayonnaise and salad dressings to analyze whether they contained a single oil, such as avocado or olive oil, or oils inconsistent with their product labeling.

“Had Plaintiff and Class Members known the truth—that the Product has either
substituted or diluted the avocado oil it claims to exclusively contain, they would not have purchased the Product, or would have paid substantially less for it,” the lawsuit reads.

Schultz now seeks relief for his purchases, and two occasions were pointed out in the suit: during a 2025 Costco Wholesale run in New York, where he paid $17.99 for the chips; and frequent purchases from SuperFresh in Brooklyn.

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