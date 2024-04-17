Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shooting Uber Driver He Thought Was Scamming Him

An 81-year-old Ohio man is claiming self-defense after shooting 61-year-old Uber driver, Loletha Hall, outside of his home. The incident was caught on video.

According to multiple reports, the shooting occurred on Mar. 25, when Hall received a booking to go to William Brock's home to retrieve money that was there for her. Per TMZ, Brock confronted her with a firearm and asked who she was working for.

Although Hall attempted to leave the dangerous scene, Brock snatched a cell phone from her hand and followed her around the vehicle to prevent her from fleeing. Brock then shot Hall three times, after which he contacted authorities. Hall, who also sustained a head injury at the scene, did not have a weapon on her.