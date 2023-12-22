Woman Who Once Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Sentenced for Murdering Her Mom

Prior to the murder, in August, Bustami was arrested when she didn’t pay her tab at a restaurant at the Harry Reid International Airport in Vegas. At the time, she told the officers she was only being arrested because she was too “pretty.” She also said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good-looking.”

She pleaded guilty to additional charges of burglary, invasion of the home, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, sale of a controlled substance, or gaming crimes. She can be paroled as early as 2037.