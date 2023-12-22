Woman Who Once Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Sentenced for Murdering Her Mom

A Las Vegas woman, who blamed a prior arrest on being too “pretty,” has been sentenced after she confessed to killing her mother last year.
The New York Post reports that Hend Bustami has been sentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder. In October 2022, she pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” for the murder of her mother, Afaf Hussanen.
Though she was able to stand trial, her public defender later shared that a psychologist “found her experiencing ‘intermittent exacerbations of psychosis’ and ‘in need of continuing psychiatric treatment,’” per court documents.
In August 2022, the 29-year-old killed her mother at the Las Vegas home they shared. She called the police and confessed to the murder, and when officers arrived, the 61-year-old was dead and Bustami was nowhere to be found. She had fled the scene in a vehicle and was later arrested near Barstow, California.
Prior to the murder, in August, Bustami was arrested when she didn’t pay her tab at a restaurant at the Harry Reid International Airport in Vegas. At the time, she told the officers she was only being arrested because she was too “pretty.” She also said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good-looking.”
She pleaded guilty to additional charges of burglary, invasion of the home, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, sale of a controlled substance, or gaming crimes. She can be paroled as early as 2037.