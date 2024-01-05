Man Accidentally Sets Himself on Fire Trying to Open Bag of Chips With Lighter

A Georgia man suffered from severe burns after attempting to open a bag of chips with a lighter.
The New York Post reports that the 75-year-old victim, whose identity remains anonymous, burned 75 percent of his body during the incident, which occurred Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. in Dalton, Georgia.
“The victim… was using a lighter to open bags of chips which he was unable to do with his hands. While doing this, the man accidentally set himself on fire while sitting in a recliner,” a statement from the town’s communications director, Bruce Frazier read.
The fire was contained by maintenance workers, who showered it with a water hose until firefighters arrived on the scene. The victim was later transported to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is about a 32 miles from Dalton.
He’s now being treated for third degree burns, according to Frazier. The man was then transferred to the burn center; further information about his condition isn’t available.
It’s unknown how the fire started, but it may be due to potato chips being extremely flammable due to their oils and starches.
