Man Accidentally Sets Himself on Fire Trying to Open Bag of Chips With Lighter

The fire was contained by maintenance workers, who showered it with a water hose until firefighters arrived on the scene. The victim was later transported to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is about a 32 miles from Dalton.

He’s now being treated for third degree burns, according to Frazier. The man was then transferred to the burn center; further information about his condition isn’t available.

It’s unknown how the fire started, but it may be due to potato chips being extremely flammable due to their oils and starches.

