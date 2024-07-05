Shooting at Yellowstone National Park Leaves Suspect Dead, Ranger Injured

A shooting at Yellowstone National Park on Thursday left one person dead and a park ranger injured.

According to a news release, the incident began Wednesday night and spilled into Thursday morning. Law enforcement responded to a call about a person with a firearm making threats in the popular Canyon village area.

Park rangers approached the person and exchanged gunfire, leaving the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, dead. The ranger, whose name has also not been announced, was transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

“The FBI is working with the National Parks Service to investigate an incident this morning in Yellowstone National Park,” Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the FBI Denver Field Office, said in a statement to CNN.

Migoya added, “As the matter is ongoing, we won’t be able to comment further."

As of Friday, most of the Canyon village complex is still closed, including the eatery, the visitor center and the general store.