Mother Attended High School Classes Posing as 13-Year-Old Daughter, Sentenced to 6 Months Probation

As seen in the above clip, Garcia she was allowed inside the school by providing her daughter's ID number to school administrators.

Police later obtained a warrant of arrest for Garcia for criminal trespassing.

“We need better security at our schools,” Garcia said in a 2021 following the incident. “This is what I tried to prove. I don’t mean to be curt, but I kind of feel like I proved it.”

Following Garcia's conviction, her attorney Theresa Caballero told the Washington Post that she "wanted only to make a point about improving school safety."

“Clearly, trespassing on school grounds — and nobody was harmed by it — is less harmful than the harm you’re trying to avoid, which is a school shooting,” Caballero said.

Jeannie Meza-Chavez, the San Elizario Independent School District’s superintendent, maintains the school district is now looking to improve upon its safety measures.