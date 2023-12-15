A creepy individual dressed in a gingerbread man costume wreaked havoc on a Virginia neighborhood this week by attempting to force his way into multiple homes.

CBS affiliate WUSA9 reports the incidents took place Wednesday night in Arlington. As seen in the video below, someone wearing an inflatable gingerbread costume was captured on a doorbell camera trying to enter the witnesses' residence.

"My wife said, 'Hey listen, there's this guy, he didn't ring the doorbell, he's just standing there, and he's in this gingerbread man costume,'" one man told the news station.