Life

Billionaire Tim Draper Lists $7.9M 'Private Island'—But Tanzania Says He Doesn’t Own It

Tanzanian officials say the Bitcoin investor can sell his stake in Lupita Island’s luxury resort—but the state owns the 110-acre land.

Billionaire Tim Draper Informed by Tanzanian Government That He Can't Sell His Island Because He Doesn't Own the Land
Photo By Vaughn Ridley/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Billionaire investor Tim Draper listed his investment in Tanzania’s Lupita Island resort for $7.9 million, saying he had already received multiple offers.
  • Tanzanian officials say Draper can sell his stake in Firelight Safaris and the resort’s assets, but the state owns the 110-acre island itself.
  • Draper has helped develop the Lake Tanganyika retreat since 2004, adding 10 cottages, a private beach, a spa, bars, and other luxury amenities.

Billionaire investor Tim Draper tried to put a private island on the market, but Tanzania says he left out one crucial detail: He does not own it. Draper is seeking $7.9 million for his investment in Lupita Island, a luxury resort on Lake Tanganyika, but the Tanzanian government says the land itself belongs to the state and cannot be included in any sale.

“I am selling my island in Lake Tanganyika, Tanzania,” Draper wrote on X, according to Business Insider. “Gorgeous place, but we don’t use it enough.” The billionaire invited interested buyers to contact him directly and said he had already received multiple offers.

But Tanzanian authorities quickly made clear that Draper can sell his stake in the resort—but not Lupita Island.

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development said the 110-acre property is owned by the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority.

Firelight Safaris Limited, a company in which Draper holds a stake, holds investment rights that allow it to develop and operate tourism facilities on the island. Any buyer would therefore acquire Draper’s business interest and related resort assets, not ownership of the land beneath them.

That is a sharp distinction for an investor who built his reputation—and his estimated $2.3 billion fortune—by spotting valuable assets before nearly everyone else. Draper founded venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson in 1985 and made early bets on Hotmail, Skype, Baidu, Tesla, and SpaceX.

In 2014, he also spent roughly $19 million on nearly 30,000 bitcoins seized from the Silk Road marketplace and auctioned by the U.S. Marshals Service. Bitcoin was trading around $600 at the time; the holding later became worth billions.

Draper has been involved with Lupita Island since 2004, helping to develop it into an exclusive retreat with 10 cottages, a private beach, a swimming pool, a spa, a gym, a game room, and several bars. The resort has employed more than 30 staff members and offered private butler service, as well as kayaking, snorkeling, fishing, and lake excursions.

Getting there can require international flights, a charter plane, ground transportation, and a boat transfer. Lake Tanganyika, shared by Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is the world’s second-largest freshwater lake by volume.

Related Stories

'Tulsa King' Gets a Villainous Tech Billionaire in Season 4
Pop Culture

Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Adds a Tech Billionaire Villain

Season 4 introduces a tech billionaire who puts Dwight Manfredi up against a very different kind of power.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
Microsoft Billionaire's Wife, Connie Ballmer, Donates $113M to NPR
Life

Microsoft Billionaire’s Wife Drops $113M to Turbocharge NPR’s Digital Future

Inside Connie Ballmer’s record-breaking gift—and how it could reinvent NPR for podcasts, apps, and a post-radio media world.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Quincy Jones's Daughter Marries Billionaire Will Peltz in New York
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones’ Daughter Marries Billionaire Heir Will Peltz in Lavish New York Ceremony

Inside the star-studded Mount Kisco ceremony that united the Jones, Peltz, and Beckham dynasties—with Vogue UK capturing every lavish detail.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App