Texas Man Arrested After Miami Hard Rock Bartender Attack Goes Viral

Identified after creator TizzyEnt amplified the footage online, Ramirez posted bond after a court appearance, while the bartender says she’s too scared to go back to work but feels relief that he was quickly apprehended by Miami detectives.

The bartender says Ramirez first entered an employee-only area and ate garnish fruit, responded with misogynistic remarks when confronted, then returned about 30 minutes later to shove her twice, leaving her with a concussion, bruising, and a broken tooth that needed emergency dental work.

Texas man Daniel Ramirez, 47, was arrested at the Port of Miami days after viral surveillance footage allegedly showed him shoving a Hard Rock Cafe bartender to the ground, but he insists the encounter was an accident and says, “We ran into each other. I never hit her.”

A Texas man accused of attacking a bartender inside Miami’s Hard Rock Cafe has been arrested after police found him preparing to leave on a cruise—though he now insists the violent encounter caught on surveillance video was an accident. Daniel Ramirez, 47, was taken into custody on Friday, July 31, at the Royal Caribbean terminal at the Port of Miami, nearly a week after footage of the July 26 incident began circulating online. Ramirez, who lives in Lubbock, appeared before a Miami-Dade judge on Saturday, August 1, and posted bond later that day. He was released early Sunday morning, August 2, and immediately denied intentionally hurting the bartender.

“We ran into each other. I never hit her,” he told Local 10 News outside the jail. When reporter Linnie Supall pointed out that video appeared to show him shoving the woman down, Ramirez replied, “No, I never did. We ran into each other. It was an accident.” He said he planned to return to Texas. Police located Ramirez after days of searching for the man seen in surveillance footage from the Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace, a heavily trafficked waterfront entertainment complex in downtown Miami. Authorities said the video showed Ramirez forcefully knocking the bartender to the ground. The employee, who has not been publicly named, told local reporters that she suffered a concussion, bruising, and a broken tooth during two separate confrontations. She also said the attack left her too frightened to return to work. The arrest report provided another disturbing detail about what reportedly happened before the violence. The bartender said Ramirez entered an employee-only area and began eating fruit reserved for drink garnishes. When she told him to stop, he allegedly responded, “B*tch, what do you want me to do, spit it out?” Ramirez then complained to her manager, allegedly declaring that no woman could tell him what to do and demanding that the employee be disciplined.