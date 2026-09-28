Tesla Lawyer Says N-Word Can Be a ‘Term of Respect and Endearment’ in Trial Over Alleged Racism

Tesla attorneys are defending the use of the N-word in certain contexts as the electric vehicle company faces California in a sweeping racial discrimination trial over alleged discrimination affecting thousands of Black workers. According to Futurism, during opening arguments in Alameda County Superior Court, Tesla attorney Tyree P. Jones Jr. argued that the slur can function as a “term of respect and endearment” within the Black community. Jones cited music from Kanye West and Jay-Z to make the distinction. “This trial is not about the N-word — the N-word is not on trial here,” Jones told Judge Peter Borkon, who will decide the case in a bench trial.

The state of California’s case centers in part on allegations that non-Black Tesla employees and managers directed racial slurs at Black workers at the company's Fremont factory. The California Civil Rights Department also alleges the harassment was part of broader discrimination involving pay, job assignments, promotions, discipline, and retaliation. An analysis cited by the agency found Black workers earned $1,533 less per month than white workers between June 2018 and June 2024. Tesla maintains that it has policies against workplace misconduct and disciplines employees who violate them. Jones argued that there is currently nothing for the court to stop, asking, “The question is what is there to enjoin? The answer to that is: nothing.” But the trial's first witness, former Tesla employee Ryan Edwards, testified that a non-Black coworker called him the N-word while threatening him. Edwards said he reported the incident but later discovered managers had written him up in connection with it. He also testified that the company repeatedly passed him over for other positions. The opening days of testimony also produced a separate dispute involving Tesla's legal team. Edwards testified that senior Tesla corporate counsel Timothy Kim contacted him shortly before trial and initially left him with the impression that Kim represented the state. Edwards also said that the roughly 30-minute conversation included questions about his experiences at Tesla and what settlement he might accept.