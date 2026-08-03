New Horn Island Boat Clip May Shed Light on Nolan Wells’ Possible Final Sighting

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Wells' family are pressing for a deeper investigation as an independent autopsy lists cause and manner of death as "undetermined" and state officials still lean toward drowning, with high-profile supporters like Rev. Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry, Byron Allen, and Colin Kaepernick backing the search for answers.

The video seems to match a later clip from about 2:23 p.m. that may contain one of the last public sightings of Wells—showing a young man in the same swim trunks on a similar boat—while no confirmed witnesses place him after roughly 4:30 p.m.

New footage from Mississippi's Horn Island, filmed around 11:17 a.m. on July 4, appears to show the boat "Mac Daddy" that Nolan Wells was allegedly on hours before his disappearance and death, potentially tightening the timeline of his final day.

A newly surfaced video may have added another critical timestamp to the mystery surrounding Nolan Wells' death. The footage, captured on Mississippi's Horn Island hours before the 18-year-old vanished on July 4, appears to show the boat Wells was allegedly traveling on earlier that day—potentially offering investigators another piece of the timeline in one of the summer's most closely watched cases. As first reported by TMZ, the person who posted the newly released clip said it was recorded at approximately 11:17 a.m. on that day. Near the end of the video, a boat named "Mac Daddy" comes into view. While authorities have not confirmed it is the same vessel tied to Wells and his friends, it closely resembles a boat seen in previously released footage that metadata shows was recorded around 2:23 p.m. that afternoon.