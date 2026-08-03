New Horn Island Boat Clip May Shed Light on Nolan Wells’ Possible Final Sighting

Key Takeaways
- New footage from Mississippi's Horn Island, filmed around 11:17 a.m. on July 4, appears to show the boat "Mac Daddy" that Nolan Wells was allegedly on hours before his disappearance and death, potentially tightening the timeline of his final day.
- The video seems to match a later clip from about 2:23 p.m. that may contain one of the last public sightings of Wells—showing a young man in the same swim trunks on a similar boat—while no confirmed witnesses place him after roughly 4:30 p.m.
- Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Wells' family are pressing for a deeper investigation as an independent autopsy lists cause and manner of death as "undetermined" and state officials still lean toward drowning, with high-profile supporters like Rev. Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry, Byron Allen, and Colin Kaepernick backing the search for answers.
A newly surfaced video may have added another critical timestamp to the mystery surrounding Nolan Wells' death. The footage, captured on Mississippi's Horn Island hours before the 18-year-old vanished on July 4, appears to show the boat Wells was allegedly traveling on earlier that day—potentially offering investigators another piece of the timeline in one of the summer's most closely watched cases.
As first reported by TMZ, the person who posted the newly released clip said it was recorded at approximately 11:17 a.m. on that day. Near the end of the video, a boat named "Mac Daddy" comes into view. While authorities have not confirmed it is the same vessel tied to Wells and his friends, it closely resembles a boat seen in previously released footage that metadata shows was recorded around 2:23 p.m. that afternoon.
That video may contain one of the last public sightings of Nolan Wells before he disappeared. In the footage, a young man wearing swim trunks matching those Wells was photographed wearing earlier that day can be seen aboard a boat with friends.
The newly surfaced video appears to capture that same boat hours earlier, potentially helping investigators narrow down the sequence of events before Wells vanished.
The footage arrives as investigators continue piecing together Wells' final hours on Horn Island, a barrier island accessible only by private boat. Friends have said they left after their vessel developed mechanical problems and that Wells chose to remain behind after meeting a young woman. Publicly, no confirmed witness has reported seeing him after roughly 4:30 p.m. on July 4.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Wells' family, has repeatedly questioned inconsistencies involving witness accounts, cellphone evidence, and Wells' final movements.
Last month, Crump released the findings of an independent autopsy performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell, which concluded that both the cause and manner of death were "undetermined."
"This is only another part of the puzzle," Crump said. "Even though it tells us significant information, we still have more questions than we have answers at this time."
Mississippi authorities have continued to say they believe Wells drowned, although the official state autopsy remains incomplete while toxicology testing is pending.
The case has also been shaped by competing accounts from those who were on Horn Island. Some of Wells' friends have disputed claims tied to viral videos and cellphone evidence, insisting misinformation has fueled speculation while maintaining they want the investigation to uncover the truth.
At the same time, the family's legal team has continued calling for a more exhaustive review of the evidence.
Wells was buried on July 20 during a funeral officiated by Rev. Al Sharpton, who, along with Tyler Perry, pledged $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Byron Allen has donated $100,000 to the family's GoFundMe campaign, while Colin Kaepernick funded the independent autopsy.