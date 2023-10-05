Woman Fired After Viral Video Showing Xenophobic Rant: 'How About You Get the F*ck Out of Our Country'

30-year-old New Jersey woman Brianna Pinnix has been fired from her job after a viral video showed her going on a xenophobic rant against a group of male tourists on a train.

As reported by The New York Post, the woman was identified shortly after the video started to circulate online and has since been fired from her job as a talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx. "Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. "The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt."

In the footage taken from the New Jersey Transit train, originally posted to Reddit, she was seen approaching a group of four German tourists. "Are you German? What did you say, tell me what you said," she said in the clip, in which she appeared to be inebriated. She got increasingly aggressive with the group of tourists, who laughed off her comments at first. "Let's not let immigrants take up our country," she continued. "How about you get the fuck out of our country." At one point one of the men stood up as she continued to berate them, but he calmly sat down shortly after.