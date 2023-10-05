Woman Fired After Viral Video Showing Xenophobic Rant: 'How About You Get the F*ck Out of Our Country'

30-year-old New Jersey woman Brianna Pinnix has been fired from her job after a viral video showed her going on a xenophobic rant against a group of male tourists on a train.
As reported by The New York Post, the woman was identified shortly after the video started to circulate online and has since been fired from her job as a talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx. "Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. "The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt."
In the footage taken from the New Jersey Transit train, originally posted to Reddit, she was seen approaching a group of four German tourists. "Are you German? What did you say, tell me what you said," she said in the clip, in which she appeared to be inebriated. She got increasingly aggressive with the group of tourists, who laughed off her comments at first. "Let's not let immigrants take up our country," she continued. "How about you get the fuck out of our country." At one point one of the men stood up as she continued to berate them, but he calmly sat down shortly after.
Her boyfriend attempted to diffuse the situation, but she wasn't having it. "Brie, don't do this. You could be arrested," he told her, adding that he believed the men were "having a private conversation" and were not trying to antagonize her in any way. "Stop this right now, go sit down, or I'm never going to talk to you again." When she finally returned to her seat, he told her, "I'm an immigrant too, you know that right?"
It's been a big year for content pertaining to outbursts on public transport. Just last month, a woman screamed and cursed about being kicked off a flight after she apparently argued with other passengers. "I'm Instagram famous, you fucking bum," she told them as she left the plane. The woman later identified herself as Morgan Osman and denied being kicked off the plane.
Perhaps the most famous public freakout, however, came when Tiffany Gomas went on a bizarre rant on an American Airlines flight about a person who she said was "not real." She's since apologized for the incident, which resulted in everyone having to deplane, leading to a delay.