Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Connection With UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

On Friday (Aug. 14), Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

As detailed by the United States Attorney’s Office, Mangione, 28, pled guilty to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death, and one count of cyberstalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death. The two charges both carry a maximum potential sentence of life in prison, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18.

“I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan,” Mr. Mangione told the judge, as reported by The New York Times. “I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death or bodily injury. I knew what I was doing was illegal.” During a news conference, per TMZ, his attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said that Mangione suffered from years of “severe, debilitating pain, following a broken back,” and believed he was repeatedly “failed” by health insurance systems.

“Today, Luigi Mangione admitted to stalking and murdering Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street in broad daylight,” said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald. “No grievance, political belief, or ideological cause can justify murder. With today’s guilty plea, Mangione is being held accountable for a heinous crime that claimed an innocent life and drew national attention. I commend the FBI, the NYPD, our law enforcement partners, and the dedicated prosecutors of this Office for their tireless work in securing this result.”

On December 4, 2024, a hooded and masked figure was caught on CCTV footage shooting three bullets at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In the days that followed, more details surfaced, including the revelation that the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” were inscribed on the cartridge cases used in the shooting, which was carried out with a 3D-printed Glock 19-style ghost gun. Thompson’s family previously received alleged death threats due to UnitedHealthcare’s rejection of healthcare insurance claims. Mangione was arrested less than a week later and charged in connection with the killing.

He is still facing New York state charges of second-degree murder and eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon. In court documents reviewed by Complex, his legal team filed a motion to have the nine counts dismissed on the grounds of double jeopardy.

“The prosecution of the indictment… is barred by New York’s double jeopardy law,” the documents read.

He’s also facing several other charges in Pennsylvania, including carrying a gun without a license and forgery.