85-Year-Old Man Allegedly Fatally Stabbed Wife Over Pancakes

An 85-year-old Washington, D.C. man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally stabbed his 81-year-old wife over an argument about pancakes.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, Steven Schwartz was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14 on a charge of second-degree murder while armed. His wife, Sharron Schwartz, was killed at their D.C. home on Sunday, Dec. 10. In an appearance at D.C. Superior Court via video, he entered a not-guilty plea.

Authorities said Schwartz stabbed his wife in the back after he refused to eat pancakes she made for him, per CBS News. When police arrived at the scene, they found her suffering from stab wounds. Steven Schwartz, meanwhile, was suffering from "self-inflicted injuries." They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his wife succumbed to her injuries. He is scheduled to appear in court in connection with the case on Jan. 2.

Earlier this year, another food-related stabbing happened in Washington, D.C. when a 16-year-old girl allegedly killed a girl of the same age after they got into a fight over McDonald's sweet-and-sour sauce.

