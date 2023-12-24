Man Who Drove 250 Miles to Kill New Boyfriend of His Child's Mother and Shot Wrong Person Gets 27 Years in Prison

A Texas man will spend two decades behind bars after a botched murder attempt.

Kendell Morris, 26, allegedly traveled from Houston to Arlington (approximately 256 miles) in an attempt to kill the mother of his child’s new boyfriend in an incident that took place in May 2020, according to Law and Crime.

Morris reportedly drove to a residence where he believed that the boyfriend lived. Prosecutors claim that Morris made the trip with the intent on killing the man.

According to court details reviewed by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Morris never met the new boyfriend and the only physical description he had of him was that he was “a Black man with dreadlocks.”