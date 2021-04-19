A 7-year-old Chicago girl was shot and killed in broad daylight yesterday while sitting in the drive-thru lane of a West Side McDonald’s.

The girl, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jaslyn Adams, was shot multiple times at 4:18 p.m. Sunday and was rushed to Stroger Hospital by a police vehicle on the scene, according to Chicago police Officer Sally Brown. Her 29-year-old father was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.

“It’s really emotional now for my family,” Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, told WBBM. “She was just … sweet and outgoing. Really talkative, really lovable.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “heartbroken and angered” following the news of the shooting, writing in a tweet that the “unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children’s lives short cannot go on.”

Police have not arrested any suspects connected to the shooting.

Adams’ death comes just weeks after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a Chicago police officer on March 29. Since the bodycam footage was released, showing Toledo raising his hands and getting shot by officer Eric Stillman who has since been placed on a 30-day leave, protesters have taken to the streets of Chicago, some demanding that Lightfoot resigns from her position as mayor.