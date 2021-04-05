Personal information for more than 533 million Facebook users across 106 different countries was published over the weekend in what’s being described as a “low level hacking forum.”

Of the more than 533 million reported users, more than 32 million of them are said to be based in the U.S. Information shared to the hacker-utilized site—as first reported by Business Insider—included phone numbers, full names, locations, email addresses, birthdates, Facebook IDs, and more.

Mentioned in the Insider report from this weekend is the fact that a Facebook spokesperson told the publication the leaked information in question stems from a vulnerability circa 2019 that has since been remedied. And while that would make the data itself a couple of years old, the team at Hudson Rock—a cyber intelligence firm that first spotted the collection of leaked data—has argued that it still boasts potential value for anyone angling for nefariously obtained login info.

Initially, this particular batch of data—per Hudson Rock CTO Alon Gal—was offered for a price. Over the weekend, however, it was discovered that “the entire dataset” had been shared for free.

In a statement to Complex on Monday, a Facebook spokesperson said:

“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

Complex also reached out to a rep for Hudson Rock for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

