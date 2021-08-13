UPDATED 3:26 p.m. ET: In a correction issued by Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco, the four people who died were two teachers, one teacher assistant, and a “Broward County Public Schools graduate with close ties to the school district through her job.” All of them were female.

See original story below.

Florida, a state with political leadership hell-bent on standing in the way of protective pandemic measures, saw four educators in the Broward County school system die within a 24-hour period due to COVID-19.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, per CBS Miami, three Broward County school teachers and one assistant died after contracting COVID-19. At least three of the educators have been confirmed to have been unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the fourth was not known at the time of this writing.

“In a 24-hour span, we had an [assistant] pass away, a teacher at her school also pass away, another teacher at another elementary school pass away, and another teacher at a high school,” Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said, adding that it’s “extremely frightening” to be met with such news on a daily basis.

