Trump is expected to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on the final full day of his single-term presidency, according to a new report.

Early Monday, i.e. the first day of a week that will feature Joe Biden's inauguration, CNN reported the failed steak salesman—at least according to three sources close to such talks—is prepping to issue this swath of pardons and commutations after finalizing the list of recipients during a White House meeting over the weekend.

"Everything is a transaction," one source was quoted as saying in the report. "He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favors for people he thinks will owe him." Though we likely won't hear anything about a confirmed list of names until Tuesday, the report notes that the group is expected to include "white collar criminals, high-profile rappers, and others."

Over the weekend, a separate piece from the New York Times detailed the pricey pardon-lobbying that's reportedly taken place ahead of Trump's final day in office. According to that report, a Rudy Giuliani associate allegedly told an ex-CIA officer a presidential pardon would cost $2 million.

Trump, at least at this very moment, is not widely expected to attempt a self-pardon. The leading consensus is that such a move, particularly in light of the violent (and ultimately fatal) Capitol attack which followed months of baseless claims from Trump about the 2020 election, would be viewed by most as an admission of guilt from the failed steak salesman.

In recent days, multiple Capitol riot participants have told authorities they carried out their actions based solely on comments from Trump.