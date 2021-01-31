The Texas Department of Public Safety generated some attention when it accidentally issued AMBER alerts for two Child's Play film franchise characters.

On Friday, missing alerts for the Texas Department of Public Safety included the murderous doll, Chucky, and his son, Glen Ray. Glen is described as having a blue shirt and black collar while Chucky is said to be wearing "blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt" and "wielding a huge kitchen knife."

The local NBC affiliate learned that this was actually the result of a test gone wrong. The Department of Public Safety was testing out its server when it accidentally made these faux alerts public. Yet, it assured the public that the number on the flyers doesn't work.

"This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out," Ruben Medina of DPS said. "We appreciate you reaching out to us to verify this. We do apologize for this inconvenience (to) you."

The AMBER Alert System began in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. It is a system for connecting broadcasters with local police departments to help locate missing/abducted children. AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response which is an acronym created in remembrance of Amber Hagerman. 9-year-old Hagerman was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas and murdered in 1996.