Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, announced on Sunday the House will move forward with legislation to impeach Donald Trump.

"Well, sadly, the person that's running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, and dangerous president of the United States, with only a number of days until we can be protected from him," Pelosi said during a 60 Minutes interview over the weekend. "But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him."

Per a report from the Associated Press, the House move could begin as soon as Monday. In a letter to her colleagues, Pelosi said they must "act with urgency," as the failed steak salesman represents "an imminent threat" during his final days in office.

"The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," Pelosi added, referencing last week's attack on the Capitol by a violent group of MAGA cult members.

Pelosi is expected to pursue a vote on a resolution on Monday calling for VP Mike Pence and others to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, a move which will be followed by a full House vote as early as Tuesday. From that point, Pence and the Cabinet will be given 24 hours to act before Pelosi and the House moves ahead with impeachment proceedings.

As NPR noted in their report on Monday, Democrats in the House have already drafted an impeachment resolution, which notably points to the former Apprentice host's incitement of the aforementioned MAGA mob at the Capitol, as well as his widely criticized phone call to the George Republican Secretary of State about the 2020 election. As a reminder, it's worth noting here that Trump did indeed lose the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The House previously impeached Trump in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction, though the Senate later acquitted him. The main goal now, presumably, is to prevent Trump from obtaining office again in the future.