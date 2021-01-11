In an open letter shared on Monday, more than 300 historians and constitutional scholars called for Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. The letter argues that Trump poses “a clear and present danger to American democracy and the national security of the United States” as long as he remains in office.

“Since November 2020, Trump has refused to accept the results of a free and fair election, something no president before him has ever done,” the new post shared on Medium reads.

The several hundred signatories include Pulitzer Prize winners Ron Chernow and Stacy Schiff, best-selling authors like Taylor Branch and Garry Wills, and many other leading academics in the field of history. It comes after last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. The letter argues that Trump should face punishment that would deter any future leaders from following his example.

“Trump has defied the Constitution and broken laws, norms, practices and precedents, for which he must be held accountable now and after he leaves office. No future president should be tempted by the example of his defiance going unpunished,” the letter reads.

On Monday, House Democrats introduced an impeachment article against Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection." A disgruntled staffer within the State department also attempted to prematurely end Trump’s presidential term today. Even if Trump isn't removed from office, Joe Biden’s inauguration takes place in less than two weeks on Jan. 20, when Biden becomes the country's 46th president.

“He has disqualified himself from continuing to serve out even his few remaining days as president, as well as from ever again holding, according to the Constitution, ‘any Office of honor, Trust or profit under the United States,’” the letter concludes. “We urge members of the House of Representatives to conduct a speedy impeachment and the Senate to hold a prompt trial as the Constitution stipulates.”