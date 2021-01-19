The Trump administration is leaving the country in much worse condition than it found it. Over 400,000 Americans have lost their lives in an uncontrolled pandemic. As Congress deliberates whether the impeached-twice-over President should be barred from running for the office ever again, and Washington D.C. is virtually on lockdown with the aid of National Guard troops in the wake of a MAGA revolt, Trump's Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, laid out what he believes the real problem is with America: being multicultural.

Pompeo tweeted out that "woke-ism" is a plot to weaken our country, taking aim at the very idea of a multicultural society on the day after a federal holiday celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they're not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker. pic.twitter.com/Mu97xCgxfS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021

"Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they're not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about," he wrote above an image decrying political correctness. "Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker."

Needless to say, people did not take kindly to his parting shot, taking particular offense at the (racist) idea that America is not meant to be a melting pot.