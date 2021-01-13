Donald Trump has become the first United States president to be impeached twice.

On Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed the article of impeachment that charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection." The charge stems from the president's role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead.

"Those insurrectionists were not patriots. They were not part of a political base to be catered to or managed," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the debate. "They were domestic terrorists and justice must prevail. But they did not appear out of a vacuum. They were sent here, sent here by the president, with words such as a cry to 'fight like hell.' The president saw the insurrectionists not as the foes of freedom, as they are, but as the means to a terrible goal: the goal of him personally clinging to power."

Wednesday's vote is ongoing; however, enough Congress members—231 members, including 10 Republicans—have voted in favor of impeaching the outgoing president.

