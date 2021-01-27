A disturbing video that has recently begun circulating on social media shows a Florida school resource officer slamming a female student to the ground. The clip appears to show a deputy throwing the student into the concrete walkway, later placing handcuffs on her as she appears to lay motionless on the ground. WKMG-TV reports that the incident in question happened at Liberty High School in Kisssimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that the officer is an employee of the department, and an investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office added that the officer "was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting another student in the hallway when the deputy took her into custody." The full details of what happened leading up to the incident, in which a loud thud is heard as she hits the concrete, have not been made immediately clear.

TMZ reports that one of the individuals who posted the video said that the girl had been "separated" and was already "under control" with a faculty member nearby when the officer approached her and pushed her to the ground. Another student of the school seemingly captured a different angle.

The Sheriff's Department is currently collecting video and witness statements as part of the investigation.