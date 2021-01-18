Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told Sky News that all UK adults should be offered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by September, with the hope some of the current lockdown restrictions can be lifted by March.

"Our target is that by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose," he said. "If we can do it faster than that, great, but that's the roadmap." He also said that he hopes the UK can "get back to normal" in the next few months.

However, despite more than 3.8 million people in the UK having received their first dose of the vaccine, Raab refused to guarantee that everyone will get their second vaccine dose within 12 weeks, saying that the government "ought to be able to deliver on that".

The Foreign Secretary also refused to rule out the possibility of special "quarantine hotels" for people coming into the country, with The Sunday Times reporting that officials have been told to prepare for the creation of such facilities for those arriving in Britain, stating: "We've considered all of the possibilities... We'll consider all the measures in the round."