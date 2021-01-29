Rep. Cori Bush has announced that she will be moving her office away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office due to concerns for her team's safety.

"A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media," Bush tweeted of Greene, who has previously expressed her support for conspiracy theories such as QAnon and has called Holocaust survivor George Soros a Nazi. "I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote."

Following the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, Taylor Greene has received significant criticism after accusations she was among those to have incited the violence. Her Twitter account was locked for 12 hours on Jan. 17 after she continued to post disproven claims of voter fraud. She also actively engaged with an antisemitic conspiracy theory regarding white genocide in 2018.

From her personal Twitter account, Taylor Greene responded to Bush's statement. "Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey's," she wrote alongside a video of her with a "censored" facemask around her neck. "She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn't realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts."

In the video she walks through a hallway before criticizing what is assumedly Bush's team. "Follow the rules and put on a mask," she's told. Bush said in a statement that the incident took place on Jan. 13 in an underground tunnel between the Cannon House Office Building and the Capitol. She added that her staff told her, "Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter."