A former Border Patrol agent is facing up to a year in prison for allegedly spraying urine all over a number of items in his supervisor's cubicle prior to retiring last summer, the New York Post reports.

Eduardo Flores, Jr., of Amherst, NY, is being accused of filling up a spray bottle with urine and squirting it on his boss' chair, desk, keyboard, clothing, and books at the Border Patrol Station in Tonawanda, New York. It's unclear how Flores, 50, obtained the urine, or if it was self-manufactured, but wherever it came from, the smell was so strong that it lingered for an entire week. Border Patrol spent more than $400 on a cleaning company to get rid of the pungent odor.

Investigators haven't figured out the motive for Flores' actions.

Flores has been charged with depredation of government property. In addition to the aforementioned one-year prison sentence, he could also receive a $100,000 fine.

Flores is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.