Biden is preparing to detail his proposal for a new COVID-19 relief package.

Potential aspects of the stimulus effort from the new administration that are said to be of the utmost importance to Biden include $2,000 stimulus checks, boosted funds for city and state governments to help with pandemic concerns, money for schools, and a realigned focus on vaccine rollout. According to a report from CBS News, Biden's team is aiming to outline the proposal—which is estimated to cost trillions—at some point on Thursday.

The incoming Biden-Harris team, of course, has made the $2,000 stimulus a key element of their goals for the first days of the new White House administration. During the lead-up to the Georgia Senate runoff elections, Biden pointed to securing Democratic victories in the state (which eventually came to pass) as crucial in making the much-needed $2,000 checks a reality.

"If you send [Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock] to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now," Biden vowed earlier this month. "And if you send (Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler) back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It's just that simple. The power is literally in your hands."

With vaccine distribution in the U.S. thus far falling short of its projected speed, the potential behind this new science-focused administration in helping us move forward in the pandemic era is worthy of some cautious optimism.

The U.S. has now seen nearly 23 million total confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as nearly 400,000 deaths.