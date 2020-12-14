If you're a frequenter of, well, anything under the Google umbrella, then you likely don't need this article to inform you that a widespread outage has occurred.

Early Monday, tweeted fears and complaints were continuing to stack up due to the outage, which the Verge notes "appears to be" a global problem. At the time of this writing, Google had not shared a public statement addressing the outage. A message shared to an official YouTube Twitter account, however, said the team was aware of site access issues. Later, the same amount said that users should now be able to access YouTube without issue "and enjoy videos as normal."

Over on DownDetector, an outage-related resource, a litany of Google services (YouTube, Gmail, YouTube TV, Google Classroom, Google Drive, etc.) were showing high volumes of problem reports as of early Monday morning. At one point, the number of reported YouTube problems had neared 125,000.

Naturally, those affected by the outage had plenty to say regarding the wide-ranging effects an outage of this level has on one's daily needs:

Shortly after the outage made headlines, a Google spokesperson shared a statement with Complex stating that the issue had been resolved at by 7:32 a.m. ET. According to the rep, the issue was an authentication system outage sparked by an internal storage quota problem: