President Donald Trump, who still hasn't officially conceded after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, has allegedly threatened not to leave the White House.

A new report from CNN on Trump's closing days as president reveal he's told some aides he might refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day. While few of these aides believe Trump is actually going to make good on his threat, his alleged comments aren't exactly shocking considering his extensive failed efforts to overturn the election.

"He's throwing a fucking temper tantrum," one advisor said. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."

It's now approaching six weeks since Joe Biden was named the President-elect, and yet Trump hasn't admitted defeat. Instead, he has spoken in relatively vague terms to suggest that he's all bark and no bite, recently referencing "the Biden Administration" in a tweet that caused #TrumpConceded to trend on Twitter. Many prominent Republican lawmakers have since began to accept Biden's victory, with Mitch McConnell congratulating him and Kamala Harris this past week.

The CNN report suggests that even the Electoral College's confirmation of Biden's win this week hasn't changed Trump's stance, which is mostly based on unfounded claims of widespread election fraud. On Thursday, he continued to tweet his misleading claims to his followers, citing without a source new "data" he claims "shows many thousands of noncitizens voted in Nevada."

The Electoral College news did, however, pressure the President to make the most of his lame duck period. His team is now suggesting he move on from attempting to overturn the election, and instead focus on his future out of the White House, with a potential 2024 run in the cards.

In former President Barack Obama's interview with Speedy Morman earlier this month, he had no doubt that Trump would leave when the time comes. "Oh, he's gonna leave the White House," said Obama. "He may not like leaving. He may not be a gracious loser. But he lost. And he will leave. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will end up being President and Vice President of the United States and that will make a difference."