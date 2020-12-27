A shooting at an Illinois bowling alley has left three people dead and three others injured.

According to WREX, the deadly incident took place shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. It's reported that at least two teenagers were among those who were shot, but it's unclear if the victims were employees, patrons, or both. The conditions of those who were injured are also unknown.

Early reports indicate the shooting was carried out by a single gunman. Authorities said they believe it was a "random attack," and that a "person of interest" has been taken into custody.

"When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a press briefing, as reported by ABC News. "No officers fired their weapons we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody. But it's still to be determined."

"I'm angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement posted on Facebook. "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I'm also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery."

This story will be updated as more information about the shooting becomes available.