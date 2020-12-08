Starting Tuesday, Apple enthusiasts will have the chance to get their hands on the latest member of the AirPods family.

Image via Apple

AirPods Max bring the AirPods vibe to a new over-ear design, complete with hi-fi sound capabilities and active noise cancelation. The Max is available in five different color options including sky blue, space gray, silver, green, and—perhaps most exciting of all—pink. In a statement, Apple's senior VP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak touted the new AirPods family member's sonic strengths.

Image via Apple

"The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience," Joswiak said.

On-head pressure from the device is reduced with the implementation of a breathable knit mesh canopy across the headband. The ear cups, meanwhile, are able to pivot and rotate for the optimal fit. In support of a proper sonic immersion experience, the cushions on the ear cups feature acoustically engineered memory foam.

Additional highlights of note from the Max include adaptive EQ technology, Transparency mode, and theater-esque spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Below, get a closer look at the different colorways available for the AirPods Max, available now starting at $549. Shipping kicks off on Dec. 15.

Image via Apple

Image via Apple

Image via Apple

Image via Apple

As expected, the unveiling of the AirPods Max brought with it a slew of reactions. Some have balked at the price tag, while others remain optimistic that such an investment will be worth it. Additionally, plenty came through with jokes about older generation iPhones: