A 26-year-old Instagram influencer was found dead on the side of a road in Houston, Texas.

NBC News reports that Alexis Sharkey was discovered on Saturday with no visible wounds and no named cause of death. In a Facebook post, mother Stacy Robinault revealed her daughter hadn’t been heard from in over 24 hours.

Robinault told Click 2 Houston, “We haven’t seen her since last Christmas and that’s the longest we’ve ever gone. We were desperate to see her and excited to see her.”

Sharkey grew up in Pennsylvania with her two sisters; after college, she was planning on applying to medical school. She took a year off and pursued “a different path,” according to her mother. Sharkey moved to West Texas where she became a full-time social media influence and met Tom Sharkey. The couple married in December 2019 and moved to Houston in January.

Her disappearance was reported to the police when her husband and friends said she was missing. Sharkey’s naked body was then discovered just a few miles from her apartment.

“The way in which she was found—my child would never do that to herself,” Robinault told Click 2 Houston. “That doesn’t even make sense. That is absolutely foul play.”

She continued, “There is nothing to me that suggests that this was an accident. And there’s nothing to me that suggests anything else, other than that this was done to her. And I believe that in my mother’s gut.”

Sharkey’s husband has also been paying tribute to his late wife on Facebook.

Around the time of her passing, Sharkey had a following of over 20,000 people, sharing images of her traveling to places like Tulum, Mexico, and hanging with her friends and husband.