While Trump’s campaign faces major setbacks in his court challenges, they filed another petition for a new recount in Georgia, even though the state certified the election results, confirming President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

“We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted,” the campaign said in a statement, per The Hill.

The statement continued, “President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards.”

The Trump campaign requested a recount in Georgia just one day after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) certified the state’s votes, which maintained that Biden beat Trump by over 12,000 ballots. The President-elect is the first Democrat to take the state since 1992.

Georgia did its first recount of five million votes by hand. The campaign had until Tuesday to request a new recount, with state law dictating that a recount can occur if the election is decided by 0.5 percentage points or fewer. Biden won by around a quarter of a percentage point in the Peach State.

Trump’s campaign has filed similar petitions in other states in the last few weeks, in hopes to change the election results. Trump has been hit with a number of legal blows, with a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissing a case aimed to invalidate millions of votes in that state. In recent days, cases in New Jersey and Nevada were dismissed as well.

Trump has still not conceded to Biden, even as his team has urged him to do so.