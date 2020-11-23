In a story that will likely make you appreciate the problems you don't have, an Oregon man has filed a lawsuit against his family physician, Ronald Rosen, after learning that his wife was (allegedly) carrying out an affair with said doctor.

The additional twist that makes it ripe for a drama/dark comedy is that the person who filed the legal complaint on Monday, Peirson Tone, had gone to Rosen because he was experiencing depression due to his collapsing marriage. Rosen gave him advice on how to improve things, including prescribing marijuana and CBD.

According to local reports, Tone, who is billed as a local musician/financial advisor, is looking to get $2.9 million for Rosen's alleged professional negligence.

“As a result of (Rosen’s) conduct, plaintiff sustained emotional distress including … the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of his family,” says the lawsuit, according to Oregon Live.

The suit further says that Tone, his wife, and their two children, were getting care from Rosen's clinic from 2015 to 2018. At some unspecified moment, Tone's wife and Rosen started to have a relationship.

In November 2018, Tone sought Rosen's advice for his depression caused by the toll of their faltering marriage. Rosen is said to have offered solutions that included breathing techniques, and the aforementioned herbal remedies.

Tone is reported to have learned of his wife and his doctor's affair after that visit. Also the affair is said to have gone on for an "extended" period, according to the complaint.

Tone and his wife are now divorced.

As for Rosen, he has been practicing medicine in Oregon for nearly 30 years. In that time he has had no cases for medical malpractice.

Oregon Live writes that, in addition to practicing traditional medicine, Rosen also offers up holistic alternatives. He's trained in "perform acupuncture, osteopathic manipulation, and biodynamic cranial osteopath" and has certification as a "laughter yoga leader."