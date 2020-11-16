In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Michelle Obama has called upon the country to honor the 2020 election results and "encourage a smooth transition of power."

Donald Trump, who still hasn't conceded, recently admitted Joe Biden won the election, but claimed that it was "rigged." Michelle Obama directly addressed Trump's refusal to budge, while also reflecting on where she was four years ago when Hillary Clinton lost to Trump.

"I was hurt and disappointed," she said of that loss, "but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won." The Obamas helped along a smooth transition of power between the administrations, which is something Trump doesn't appear to be interested in. "My husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power—one of the hallmarks of American democracy."

The former First Lady went on to explain that aiding that transition of power wasn't easy for her, especially as Trump had infamously spread racist lies about her husband in the past.

"I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside," she said. "So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House."

Whatever issues she had with Trump winning the 2016 election, and she had a lot just like the rest of us, she stressed that it was "the right thing to do." She added that "democracy is so much bigger than anybody's ego," which is a statement people might have been able to agree with before Trump got into office. "The presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party," she continued. "To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger."

Obama concluded by stressing the importance of holding Trump accountable, while countless Republicans merely look on as he stalls the process.

"This isn't a game," she wrote. "So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation's leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history."

Trump has disputed the results of the election since it was called on Nov. 7, tweeting at one point "I WON" in all-caps. Many of the president's closest allies have backed his decision, including former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, who said on Fox News on Sunday that Trump's tweet about Biden winning was "sarcastic," the Hill reports. Last week, Barack Obama said he was "troubled" by Republicans "going along" with Trump's desperate attempts to hold onto the presidency.

Check out Michelle Obama's full post above.