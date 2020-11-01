The Kentucky State Police is facing backlash this week over training material that reportedly included quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Student journalists at Louisville's duPont Manual High School were the first to report on the slideshow presentation, which was shown to cadets as recently as 2013. One of the slides, titled "Violence of Action," encouraged trainees to be "ruthless killer[s]" and to "meet violence with greater violence." It also included a quote from Hitler's manifesto, Mein Kampf: "The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responded to the report in a statement to the Manual Redeye.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," he said. "It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media. We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action."

The presentation also includes quotes from Confederate general Robert E. Lee and featured the words "Über Alles," on its closing slide. The phrase, which translates to "above all else," is commonly associated with nationalism and the Nazi party.

Morgan Hall, the Communications Director for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, told the student paper that the presentation in question is no longer used by KSP.

"It is unacceptable that this material was ever included in the training of law enforcement," Hall said. "Our administration does not condone the use of this material. The material is not currently a part of any training materials and was removed in 2013."