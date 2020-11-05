The family of Zekee Rayford, a Black 18-year-old from Texas who was physically harassed and repeatedly tased by members of the Schertz Police Department, is calling on two of the involved officers to be fired.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a report from regional paper the San Antonio Express-News, Rayford was on his way home from welding class when he ran a stoplight. Instead of stopping when police flipped on their sirens, Rayford pulled his vehicle into a driveway in the 1000 block of Keanna Place, which is where his family lives.

He exited the vehicle with his hands up, at which point two cops brandished their weapons. Rayford then fearfully ran for the door and started screaming for his father's help.

In home security footage shared on social media, Rayford is seen being taken to the ground after one officer grabs him by the neck. An officer is also seen kicking Rayford. His sister, DeOndra Rayford, said the officers ultimately used a Taser on the 18-year-old six times.

Zekee Rayford was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest by foot, resisting arrest, and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. However, it's not made clear in the report (or by the department) when the vehicle was actually searched. He was released Tuesday morning.

Speaking with San Antonio Express-News' Emilie Eaton on Wednesday, DeOndra Rayford said she believes "at least" two of the involved officers should be fired for their actions. The Schertz Police Department has claimed it will launch the usual "internal investigation."