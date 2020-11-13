Elon Musk revealed he tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 after taking four rapid antigen tests.

He tweeted, “Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

He also tweeted that he’s been experiencing cold-like symptoms.

However, health experts have said these rapid tests are not as dependable as other tests like the PCR, which is seen as the “gold standard,” according to NPR. Musk has taken one of those tests and is still awaiting the results.

When one follower asked if false test results are causing a “major spike,” Musk responded, “If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others.”

It seems a lot of people were unconcerned about whether Musk has the virus or not, particularly since he downplayed the dangers of the pandemic back in March, saying the U.S. would have “probably close to zero new cases” by the end of this past April.

He also criticized lockdowns that impacted his Tesla plant in Fremont, California, saying it was “fascist” and “not democratic.”

As of Thursday, the U.S. reported over 150,000 new cases as the virus continues to surge across the nation. More than 240,000 people have died.