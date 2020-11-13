Former POTUS Barack Obama is calling out Republicans for enabling Trump.

Speaking with Scott Pelley for a new episode of 60 Minutes, Obama—whose VP Joe Biden has indeed been declared the winner of the 2020 election—warned that the GOP's refusal to unitedly reject the failed steak salesman's baseless claims of voter fraud will have long-term ramifications.

"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," Obama said. "I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this [and] are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path."

The full Obama x 60 Minutes discussion will be released on Sunday.

A Promised Land, Obama's new book, is out next Tuesday. The Crown-published volume of memoirs sees Obama reflecting on his time as POTUS, with special attention paid to key moments including the passage of the Affordable Care Act and Wall Street reform efforts.

Trump, meanwhile, has been busy with continuing to engage in the sort of election-questioning behavior Obama criticizes in the 60 Minutes clip. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the holiday season, Trump remains focused on trying to inspire his followers to give up all trust in the voting process.