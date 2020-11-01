2020 has been a year like no other leading up to an election that could become one of the country's most intense boiling points.

A violent conclusion to the election is starting to seem like a more likely result especially after a bus for presidential candidate Joe Biden was forced to cancel a Texas campaign stop due to threatening Trump supporters.

On Friday, Biden's bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin as part of a late push to get Biden's supporters to the polls. Sources tell CNN that a "Trump Train group" spotted the bus on Interstate 35. Campaign officials say the bus was going close to 20 mph when nearly 100 cars in the Trump Train group surrounded the bus in an attempt to stop it on the highway. Although no one was hurt, campaign workers were shaken by the event, forcing them to call law enforcement to help them proceed to their destination.

Neither Joe Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, were on the bus. Still, the Biden campaign decided to cancel the event in Austin out of "an abundance of caution."

"Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm's way," Biden campaign Texas communications director Tariq Thowfeek said per CNN. "Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We'll see you on November 3rd."

Trump Train groups are known throughout the state to organize events with cars that are draped in Trump paraphernalia. These groups drive around showing support for Trump and often yell profanities and obscenities at Biden supporters. Although this can be seen as voter intimidation as well as unnecessary violence, Trump seemed to show support for these groups on Saturday by tweeting out a video of a Trump train and claiming to "love Texas."

Biden spokesman Bill Russo responded to the tweet by claiming Trump should be more worried about his supporters' safety than applauding people who jeopardize the lives of campaign workers.

"For the second time in a week your campaign has left your supporters stranded in the cold with no transportation at one of your superspreader rallies," Russo tweeted. "Maybe you should spend more time worried about those buses than ours."